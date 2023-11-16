Would you like to have a huge Shenron plush? Well, let’s say no more, the Dragon Ball merchandising machine fulfills your dreams.

The amount of merchandising it moves is impressive. Dragon Ball daily. The most famous work of Akira Toriyama It is fireproof and every day it surprises us with more new features.

Without going any further, this week something was announced that will delight many fans of the work. Do you know who grants wishes in this famous manganime?

Dragon Ball Dai Budokai is the encyclopedia of Goku video games

The book Dragon Ball Dai Budokai, the full-color encyclopedia of Goku’s video games, is now available! And how precious!

Indeed, the dragon god Shenron, although as the series progresses we see other dragons capable of fulfilling fervent wishes. In any case, today we are going to focus on the original dragon.

A lot has happened since the first wish that we contemplate in the series, the one starring Oolong in the castle Pilaf. The perverted pig asked for some panties, what a way to start the story!

That being the case, if you have felt like making a wish to good old Shenron, know that now it will be possible. Well, we don’t know if it will work, but we can assure you that a huge dragon will be launched on the market to try your luck.

This creature will measure a total of 80 cm long, truly amazing, and will be launched on the Japanese market in 2024, completely officially, as announced by the Dragon Ball website. Do you want to see what it will look like? Starting with the first image that has been published:

If you have wanted to get it, it seems that you will have no choice but to buy it imported. Hopefully, you’ll find it on pages like eBay, where they usually upload material of this type for foreign audiences. It is not yet known if it will be available on websites such as Nin Nin Game o CD Japanexpert spaces in Japanese export material.

What do you think of this very long plush Shenron? Will you go after him or do you not have room at home for such a dragon god? Kai, Kai!

And also

Find out more about Antonio Sánchez-Migallón, author of this article.

Learn how we work at Hobbyconsolas.

Video of the day

Enjoy our best videos

see more