Yes, it has finally happened, the figure of the Tenkaichi Budokai commentator has been announced! Are you looking forward to this long-awaited collector’s piece?

The official figures of Dragon Ball They continue to give us joy thanks to Banpresto, which never stops releasing impressive pieces. What’s more, if you like the origins of the series, now you’re in luck.

A new lottery has been announced Ichiban Kuji in Japan centered on the characters of the 23rd Martial Arts Tournament. And the best of all is that they will bet on characters that are not usually seen in the field of figures!

In fact, we have great news for you, and that is that these figures will arrive in Spain in the form of… Ichibanshoo! That is, you can buy these new figures directly, without having to try your luck in the Ichiban Kuji lottery.

It had been many months since new figures had arrived in Spain Ichibanshoo. Since more or less the launch of the androids, we had been left orphaned by this line of great quality (probably due to the harsh criticism regarding the prices of the latest print runs).

Fortunately, these new Ichibanshoo will be launched at a price affordable for many more pockets. If some of the previous figures exceeded €100, in this new batch we can find them for around €60 per unit, a great balm for collectors.

In addition, you can now reserve them in stores such as Global Freaksso today we are going to show you one of the mythical characters of the 23° Tenkaichi Budokai. None other than the tournament commentator!

As you have seen in the images in the gallery, the character looks like never before. The sculpt of him is really good, with the great detail of the pleats of the suit and the microphone in hand, unleashing the same passion as in the series.

Has this first figure of the line’s new collection convinced you? Will you get it when it goes on the market, at the end of summer next year, or do you prefer other collections? Kai, Kai!

