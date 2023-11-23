It’s finally happened! Tablos has done what he had to do to defend his Dragon Ball AF work from piracy!

Without a doubt, Dragon Ball AF It is the most famous and important doujinshii in the history of Dragon Ball. The most famous work of Akira Toriyama For years, he has been encouraging different artists to create their own fan stories.

In this way, we have very interesting titles out there such as Dragon Ball Sai, Dragon Ball Multiverse y Dragon Ball af. All of these works are not official, but they do contain stories of their own creation that deserve all the respect in the world.

Dragon Ball Dai Budokai is the encyclopedia of Goku video games

The book Dragon Ball Dai Budokai, the full-color encyclopedia of Goku’s video games, is now available! And how precious!

And respect, precisely respect, is what Tablos, the author of Dragon Ball AF, deserves. In recent times, it seems that the franchise community has begun to respect him much more on social networks, after some rather turbulent years.

Fortunately, the fandom has begun to positively value his work, getting to know the author more and realizing the work behind Dragon Ball AF, a brand that Tablos himself created in the 90s and that is still stronger than ever today. See if she became famous until Toyotaro He replicated it in his first doujinshi (without crediting Tablos, by the way).

Since Dragon Ball AF is unstoppable, it has also become a money-making machine based on pirated figures and resins. And do you know the most curious thing about all this? Tablos, the original author, doesn’t see a euro in all this! They do not even mention the authorship of the work on the products that are sold.

For that reason, Tablos has decided to officially register its Dragon Ball AF character as an artistic work with copyright in Spain. Thus, the Alicante David Montiel He stands as the full creator and author of this idea, as you can see in his original tweet published yesterday:

Will they think twice before pirating their original characters from now on or will they continue to profit at their expense? When will the next Dragon Ball AF manga issue be released? Will Tablos take legal action against those who profit from their ideas?

We will continue to inform you of any news in this regard, as it is a pleasure to highlight that we have the most important Dragon Ball doujinshii on the planet in Spain. What are you waiting for to read it? Kai, Kai!