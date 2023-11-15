Dragon Ball Super is one of those franchises that has marked an entire stage, not only in DB but also in the world of anime and manga. In fact, the work has one of the most powerful communities in the industry, and every time a new episode comes out, we have many fans waiting for the news.

This is what has happened with chapter 99 of the Dragon Ball Super manga, of which we already know a first look. We also invite you to follow our anime section so that you don’t miss any interesting details about this franchise and many others.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 99 first draft.

More coming tomorrow pic.twitter.com/L9qhRvwx7t — Hype (@DbsHype) November 13, 2023

In fact, if we take a look at the first sketch that has been shared about the manga, we can see how Cell Max is facing directly against Orange Piccolo in a fight that will surely bring us many surprises and undeniable artistic quality.

Surely as the week progresses we will have more drafts of the chapter 99 of the Dragon Ball Super manga, since as usual, the leaks have once again flooded the networks and many are sharing the new captures. From Ruetir.com we want to keep you informed of the situation, but we will avoid sharing most of the Spoilers that may appear in the manga.

