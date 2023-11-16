Dragon Ball Super sees how new images of the game are leaked manga chapter 99. Images that especially affect one of the most important characters in history at this point. We are talking about none other than Beast Gohan.

One of the characters most loved by the community and who monopolizes some of the most important panels that we can see in the leaked images of chapter 99 of the manga, one of the most anticipated. Below we leave you some of the supposed images that will be seen in the new chapter.

SPOILERS for the new episode of the DB Super manga.

Dragon Ball Super is one of the most expansive projects that has reached an impressive international reach, and the community is usually very attentive to all the new details that come out of the work. And not only that, but after the announcement of Dragon Ball Daima (Akira Toriyama’s new official animation project), the DB community It is in the current focus of the anime world.

Tell us what you expect from the next Dragon Ball project and the leaked images of Beast Gohan. Has it lived up to the expectations you had at the time?

