The first drafts of chapter 99 of the Dragon Ball Super manga have been revealed.

Since a time ago, the Dragon Ball Super manga has been addressing the events from the feature film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, significantly improving some aspects of the film making them more epic and surprising than they already were, giving Goten and Trunks a greater role in his battle against Cell Max.

Likewise, the Dragon Ball Super manga has reached the climax of the hectic moments of the feature filmaddressing part of the incredible battles that took place in this film, since already Goten y Trunks They did their part in containing Cell Max, so now it is Orange Piccolo’s turn, who will demonstrate the increase in power he received to face this fearsome villain.

Because the events of the manga are developing some of the most surprising battlesthe readers of the manga have been very anxious and excited to see these confrontations illustrated, which is why it has been revealed the first look at chapter 99 of the Dragon Ball Super manga.

As we have mentioned, The Dragon Ball Super manga has been doing an excellent job when adapting the events of the feature film Dragon Ball Super: Super Heroadding greater depth and better development to these memorable events.

In previous chapters it was seen that Piccolo Orange grew to the point of becoming a giant to be able to cope with Cell Maxwho has put the Z warriors in great trouble, since this villain harbors enormous power, so Piccolo and company have a big job ahead of them when it comes to ending this new antagonist.

In fact, excitement and climax has taken over recent eventsso many fans have been eager to see the development of the next episode, which is why, ahead of its official launch, it has already been First look at chapter 99 of the Dragon Ball Super manga revealed.

Through X, the account called @DbsHype ha shared the first draft of chapter 99 of the Dragon Ball Super mangagiving a small look at this surprising episode that will address the battle between Cell Max and Orange Piccolothis being a duel of titans that will surely be significantly improved in the written work.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 99 first draft.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 99 first draft.

In this draft You can see how Cell Max and Orange Piccolo in their giant form are measuring strength in his amazing combat, which amazed fans by seeing the return of the Namekian to action again, who fought a great confrontation to contain this fearsome villain who surprised followers with his appearance and power.

Notably many more drafts will be revealed throughout the weekgiven that the leakers have started leaking some panels of this new chapter that will show this surprising titanic battle. Likewise, it is necessary to highlight that this chapter will be available on November 20 so that fans can fully enjoy these events.

At the moment It is not known if this battle will have some changes compared to the moviesince the manga has already made some improvements that have been liked by fans, so it would not be surprising if the confrontation between Cell Max and Orange Piccolo also has changes and anticipate Beast Gohan’s participation in this fight.

On the other hand, The Dragon Ball franchise is going through an excellent momentsince a new anime called Dragon Ball Daima has been announced, which will provide a different perspective on the exciting adventures of Goku and company.

