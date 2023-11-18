There’s less left to enjoy a historical chapter of Dragon Ball! Gohan’s rage will explode again like before!

Do you follow the official manga of Dragon Ball Super? The work of Akira Toriyama y Toyotaro It does not stop publishing new monthly installments and the next chapter will be released very soon.

In fact, we are right now at the climax of the current saga of Super Hero, an arc that is adapting the feature film of the same name with some changes. That’s why you have to be attentive to possible news!

Dragon Ball Dai Budokai is the encyclopedia of Goku video games

The book Dragon Ball Dai Budokai, the full-color encyclopedia of Goku’s video games, is now available! And how precious!

And chapter 99 will delight us with a milestone that will mark fans of the franchise… A new transformation of Son Gohan!

The firstborn of Goku It had been in the dry dock for many years, but after listening to the fans, the thinking heads of the series decided to give the half-breed Saiyan a new chance. And boy did they do it, now Gohan is stronger than ever!

What’s more, he has unleashed his new power like he has always done, through a superb attack of rage, which, together with his latent strength, results in a level that is difficult to match. We talk about the way Beast of Gohan, who will debut for the first time in the manga in this installment!

In fact, this chapter will premiere this same Monday, November 20, at 4:00 p.m.0. And you can read it in both English and Spanish, completely legal and free, in the application Manga Plus! A luxury, without a doubt.

Come on, you have no excuse to miss the premiere of this new and historic chapter of Dragon Ball, especially if you are a fan of the franchise. Are you going to read it or are you not liking this saga?

And now, the million dollar question, what saga will we have after this arc? It seems that the new Dragon Ball will debut next month, so we will have to pay close attention to the announcement of the long-awaited… chapter 100! Kai, Kai!