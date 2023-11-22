Finally, Gohan Beast has made his official debut in the Dragon Ball Super manga.

Chapter 99 of the Dragon Ball Super manga has shown Gohan’s new transformation.

Join the conversation

The last chapters of the Dragon Ball Super manga they are adapting the climax of the surprising battle against Cell Maxbecause after Goten and Trunks could not contain this villain, it was the turn of Orange Small to go into action, fighting a great confrontation against this antagonist, giving a brief sample of the increase in power he received.

In addition, This fight of colossals has developed in a surprising waysince both Cell Max and Orange Piccolo find themselves in a give-and-take in which the villain seems to have a great advantage, putting the Namekian in trouble by being repelling their attacks with great easea situation that has prepared the ground for Gohan takes action againbut this time, making use of its long-awaited transformation.

And, after several chapters of waiting, finally, the debut of Gohan’s new transformation in the Dragon Ball Super manga has taken placesince the young Saiyan has once again brought out all his potential to end the temible Cell Maxwhich despite not being in its perfect shape has put the Z warriors in trouble.

It’s fasting contains spoilers for chapter #99 of the Dragon Ball Super manga.

Gohan Beast debuts in the most recent chapter of the Dragon Ball Super manga

As we have mentioned, the Dragon Ball Super manga is addressing the events of the feature film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero in which both Gohan and Piccolo received an amazing power boost which brought them back into action in an incredible way.

EThe hype regarding this great moment was overwhelmingsince just a few days ago a look at chapter 99 had been revealed, giving a small taste of what it would offer readers, who were very excited to see the debut of Gohan Beast in print.

Finally, this great moment has arrived, since Orange Piccolo did everything possible to contain Cell Max. However, his efforts were in vain, since the powerful villain managed to deliver a lethal attack that provoked the wrath of Gohan, who unleashed his power hidden from him, managing to unlock his new Beast transformation.

This moment evokes nostalgia in die-hard Dragon Ball fanssince it can be seen how Gohan once again unleashes his maximum power upon seeing his companions in grave danger, in this case Piccolo, who has been his mentor since childhood, causing the young Saiyan to unlock his new transformationwhich places him back on the series’ power scale.

After having acquired his new transformation, Gohan managed to balance the balance in his favor, containing Cell Max, which led the villain to become enraged and try to finish off the Saiyan once and for all by charging a lethal and devastating attack that puts the Earth at risk. However, Piccolo managed to wake up and using his abilities, he grabbed Cell Max. for Gohan to perform his mentor’s iconic attack.

Notably The Dragon Ball Super manga has made some changes with respect to what was seen in the feature filmmaking the great moments seen in this film more epic, since it was given a greater role for Goten and Trunksamong other things that have made the adaptation of these events a true marvel.

Without a doubt, Gohan Beast’s debut in the Dragon Ball Super manga was one of the most anticipated moments by the followers, who were very eager for this prominent Saiyan to return to the fore again, joining his father and Vegeta in the next confrontations of this IP. Besides, Piccolo has also returned to have a greater participation in the seriessince the increase in power he received will help him fight against threats that try to destroy the Earth.

Join the conversation