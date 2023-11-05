Dragon Ball Super is still active, despite the fact that some fans have at some point thought otherwise. And it is that if you are a faithful reader of the DB mangayou will like to know that we already have an official release date and platform for its next chapter.

This month of November is not only loaded in the world of video games, also in the world of anime. With the end of Shingeki, Gege Akutami’s collaboration with DB, the recent announcement of Daima, and now the release date of chapter 99 of the Dragon Ball Super manga.

On November 20, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. in Spain the next chapter of DB Super will be published.

Schedule of chapter 99 of the Dragon Ball Super manga in other countries:

Colombia: at 9:00 a.m. Costa Rica: at 8:00 a.m. Cuba: at 10:00 a.m. Ecuador: at 9:00 a.m. Argentina: 11:00 a.m. Bolivia: 10:00 a.m. Chile: 10:00 a.m.

The best thing is that it can be seen completely legally through MangaPlus. When the new chapter arrives on the platformwe must remember that chapter 96 will no longer be available, so if you are a few chapters behind you still have a couple of days to catch up.

We still do not have an approximate date of when chapter 100 will be released in Spain to read legally and for free. But if you want more information about Dragon Ball, visit our anime website section.

