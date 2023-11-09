It’s amazing what Dragon Ball fans are capable of doing. You’re going to be amazed by this new animation!

Without a doubt, fans of Dragon Ball They are very hungry. Although a new anime series has been announced, Dragon Ball Daimawill not see the light until October of next year.

On the other hand, the manga Akira Toyotaro y Toyotaro continues its course, but they have not yet finished the current saga, Super Hero, a very faithful adaptation of the film of the same name that was released more than a year ago. For this reason, fans crave new content!

One of the most anticipated confrontations is the second round between Goku y Brolywhose first battle went down in history in the feature film Dragon Ball Super Broly. Now, Broly is training alongside Goku and Vegeta on the planet of Beerus to control his power.

Everything indicates that Broly, once he is able to control his spirit, will become one of the most powerful characters in the universe. However, they are barely giving us material on this process of character healing.

And of course, there are some restless (and art-filled) fans who have decided to take the step before Shueisha y Toei Animation. We talked, in case you didn’t know, about Eduardo Quintanaan artist who has made an absolutely amazing video.

¡Dragon Ball Saisen It is sweeping the internet and it is no wonder! Eduardo has put himself to work for 14 months to give birth to the video you see below, the second duel between Goku and Broly in which the son of Paragus He manages to control his power, triggering a new transformation. You like it a lot?

As you can see, the animation is a real delight, with perfect manga designs that rival or surpass Toyotaro himself. It is a real dream what this kid has achieved and there is no debate in the fan community.

And what do you think of what Eduardo has managed to do? Has it impressed you? Would you like this artist to continue animating more expected scenes from Akira Toriyama’s work? Kai, Kai!