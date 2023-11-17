You’re going to love these promotional sketches of Bulma and Goku in the 80s.

Some promotional designs of Bulma and Goku made by Gaku Miyao in the 80s have been revealed.

Dragon Ball is a franchise that needs no introductionsince this work has managed to transcend through timebecoming a great reference in the manga/anime industry, to the point of being considered the father of Shonen, and all thanks to the wonderful stories he told. Akira Toriyama in which Goku’s exciting adventures fascinated millions of followers worldwide.

With the passage of time they are gone revealing and sharing with fans many curiosities about Dragon Ballsince this long-lived and iconic work still houses a variety of details that few fans know, which generates greater interest in this great and much-loved franchise.

In fact, recently, they have come to light, some sketches of Bulma and Goku from the first Dragon Ball anime in the 80swhich was full of many adventures and fun in which humor was the main protagonist, so these designs made by Gaku Miyaodie-hard fans of this IP will surely love them.

Bulma and Goku’s promotional designs for the first Dragon Ball anime in the 80s have been revealed

Since the beginning of Dragon Ball, Bulma has been an important part of the seriessince this was Goku’s first friend whom he met by chance, starting a trip full of adventures that served to forge a great bond between them that, to this day, remains stronger than ever.

It is no secret to anyone that, Dragon Ball wasn’t always focused on big battles and surprising transformations that made this work stand out, since, initially, this anime It contained many humorous moments. in which a different perspective of Goku y Bulmawho lived many adventures traveling the world, making Bulma, one of the most beloved characters in the series.

Likewise, recently, they have come to light the first promotional designs of Bulma and Goku for the first Dragon Ball anime in the 80swhich focused on the prominent scientist, since these sketches made by Gaku Miyao They were aimed at the female audience, showing a different side of the beloved Bulma.

These Gaku Miyao designs showed a Bulma with a different essence and perspective of this character, since the mangaka tried to draw a type of Bulma that Toriyama wouldn’t do and the result is amazing, since these sketches, despite not being by Akira Toriyama, manage to sublimely highlight some characteristics of Goku and the prominent scientist.

Without a doubt, Miyao did an excellent job with these Bulma and Goku promotional designs for the first Dragon Ball anime of the 80s, well these highlight fun and adventures above the action, leaving that part to Toei, who were in charge of animating each of the exciting fights in this anime.

Notably, Dragon Ball It never stops surprising fans with the large number of details that make up this wonderful and much-loved franchise, which is admired and respected by both other mangakas and millions of users who, day by day, commemorate this iconic work that has been part of the childhood of many, so These promotional designs of Bulma and Goku evoke a lot of nostalgia.

On the other hand, the dragon ball franchise has announced a new commemorative anime called Dragon Ball Daima, which will show a different and very interesting perspective of the adventures of Goku and companywho will have to face new villains, having new challenges that will surely enhance every moment of the series.

