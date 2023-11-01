The Dragon Ball Heroes anime is an epic Multiversal saga alternative to the official canon. Here we leave you a summary.

The Dragon Ball Heroes series has earned a special place in the hearts of fans by offering a narrative full of time travel, alternate universes, and epic showdowns. Since its first episodes, it has provided a fascinating plot full of surprising twists and exciting battles.

The series is produced by Toei Animation, while the manga is illustrated by Yoshitaka Nagayama and is published in the magazine Saikyo Jump.

What is it about?

Dragon Ball Heroes

The story of Dragon Ball Heroes begins on Beerus’ Planet, where Goku and Vegeta are faced with the news of Future Trunks’ disappearance. The revelation comes from the mouth of a mysterious young man named Fu, who poses as Trunks’ friend. Fu claims that Trunks is imprisoned on the dangerous Prison Planet, a place where dangerous criminals are found. Goku and Vegeta decide to embark on a mission to rescue Trunks, but they encounter an enigmatic fighter who looks a lot like Goku. This fighter turns out to be an alternate version of Goku from a different timeline and is a time patrolman trying to stop Fu’s plans.

We discover that Fu is the creator of the planetary prison, where he keeps powerful warriors prisoner for an experiment. To escape, Goku and Vegeta must find the dragon balls and fight other inmates. As the plot progresses, we are immersed in epic battles and moments of tension. Goku and Vegeta fuse into Vegetto with the Pothara Earrings to confront an evil Saiyan named Kamba, and during the battle, Goku’s personality is affected.

Vegeta and Trunks join the fight to help Goku regain his normal self.

Kamba transforms into an Ōzaru, and the fight intensifies with Goku using Ultra Instinct. However, like all battles in Dragon Ball Heroes, they do not go unnoticed by the master of machinations, Fu, who intervenes again and again in the fight. Finally, Goku defeats Kamba and the planetary prison is destroyed.

However, the story does not end here. The plot branches out into a new conflict in Universe 6, where Hit and other warriors from the Sixth Universe face a threat. Herz, a powerful antagonist, is introduced as a villain with plans to challenge Zeno, the King of All. Herz plans to use the Universe Seed to absorb the energy of planets and living beings, endangering the universes. Vegeta, Trunks and other heroes team up to face this new threat, while Goku, with the help of a new teacher, trains to achieve Ultra Instinct.

Vegeta y Goku

The story becomes increasingly intricate as other villains join the fray, and the heroes face increasing challenges.

The fates of multiple timelines intertwine, and characters struggle not only against powerful enemies, but also with questions of identity and loyalty.

The return of iconic characters like Bardock and the appearance of villains like Black add layers of excitement to the plot. The saga culminates with an epic battle between Goku, Vegeta and the fusion of Vegetto against the formidable Demigra, who threatens to change the course of history and space-time.

Dragon Ball Heroes continues to explore the complexities of the multiverse. The Space-Time Tournament brings together a diverse group of fighters from different timelines, including alternate versions of favorite characters. The battles in this tournament are truly impressive, and the appearance of characters like Yamcha demonstrating their bravery and skills surprises fans.

However, a new conflict develops when the former Kaio-shin Aios attempts to eliminate the additional timelines. The plot intensifies with the arrival of Demigra, who takes control of well-known characters and pits them against our heroes. With the help of a future version of Trunks and the combination of the Dragon Balls, Goku and his friends fight to restore peace and stability to the multiverse.

Dragon Ball Heroes continues to be a rollercoaster of emotions for fans of the franchise. With its intricate plot, iconic characters and epic battles, the series offers a unique experience in the world of Dragon Ball, where timelines and universes intertwine in a fascinating and action-packed narrative.

