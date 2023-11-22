Goten, Goku’s youngest son, is much more like him than Gohan and has even inherited the strongest saiyan’s worst qualities in combat.

Goku is the strongest warrior in the Dragon Ball universe, something that has been demonstrated over the course of the numerous sagas in which the series takes place, although there are many users who believe that this is due to Toriyama’s hatred for Vegeta. However, there are other very important characters in these terms, such as Goku’s own children: Gohan and Goten. Although the eldest son has followed a very different path than his father, The youngest of them points out ways and has inherited the worst quality of his father.

And Goku is one of the most important warriors that exist in the Dragon Ball universe, which is why he is considered one of the most efficient combatants in the license created by Akira Toriyama. However, he has also proven to be a careless and carefree fighter, letting his guard down at the least opportune moments, something that has caused more complications than necessary. And it turns from Goku to A certain stupidity in his behavior was adopted by his son Goten.especially in his adult stage during the development of Dragon Ball GT.

Goten is as careless as his father, even in the most important fights

During Dragon Ball Super, Goten has shown himself to be a carefree young man with the constant support of his inseparable friend Trunks. However, in his adult stage during Dragon Ball GT he proved to be much more like his father. During episode 26 of the aforementioned saga, Goten tries to confront Baby, although he suddenly receives a phone call from his girlfriend, so he does not hesitate to answer.. Far from trying to dispatch the call as soon as possible, lower your guard against your opponentsomething very typical of Goku in his most desperate moments.

A move that could have been fatal for Goku’s little son, although it finally ended with nothing to regret. Therefore, it is a perfect demonstration that Goten has adopted his father’s worst quality in combat, despite his enormous potential as an heir to his father’s best techniques.

