Yamcha is one of the most underrated characters in the Dragon Ball universe, but even Goku himself stole one of his techniques.

Dragon Ball It has one of the largest and most diverse casts of characters of all the existing manganime franchises. At this time, Akira Toriyama’s license is active through Dragon Ball Super, which continues to leave epic moments such as Frieza’s real objective with his new transformation, and also with Dragon Ball Daima, the new series that already has a premiere date and total number of episodes. However, The past sagas continue to have a lot of prominence and illustrious people from that time too, as is the case of Yamcha, from whom Goku stole one of his techniques.

And the warrior of the Earth is one of the most underrated characters and has been used as meat of the same on many occasions for his unfortunate death in the first Dragon Ball Z saga. Since then, His virtues in combat have been few and his moments of prominence have been decreasing. increasingly. However, there was a time when Yamcha was one of the most skilled fighters of the entire franchise, to the point of having a technique that Goku himself ended up borrowing.

Yamcha’s scissors technique was also used by Goku

You will probably remember one of the great moments starring Yamcha in the Dragon Ball universe, which is none other than his ability to stop Goku’s ape form when he lost control in the first of the franchise series. Here, Yamcha asked Puar to transform into scissors so he could cut Goku’s tail., reversing the process and getting him to return to his human form. Well then, Goku used this same technique during one of the episodes of Dragon Ball GTwhen an enemy capable of generating earthquakes was found.

To be more specific, you have to go to episode 7 of Dragon Ball GT, where Goku himself, Trunks and Pan meet the fearsome enemy Zoonama, whose long mustaches allow him to generate tremors in the earth. To try to stop it, Goku intends to use the giant scissors to cut off his mustaches and thus prevent him from using all his strength.learning from Yamcha’s technique in one of his great moments of glory.

