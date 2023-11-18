The protagonist of Dragon Ball receives a modernization in this striking fanart.

One of the best characters in anime history

In the extensive and creative world of fanarts It is common for many of the most beloved characters in fiction to receive different versions that, in many cases, serve at the same time as works full of imagination to the remove these characters from the context and history of the original work to which they belong.

Goku is probably one of the most popular anime characters in history, a true legend in this world. This is a compelling reason why we should not be surprised that there are, through these works created by fans, completely unpublished versions of this powerful Dragon Ball character. And the iconic Saiyan has also been the protagonist of the fanart that we share with you today, which has turned Goku into a cyberpunk aesthetic character.

Goku receives a more modern aesthetic in this fanart

The fanart has been made by Josh Grinstedknown on his social networks as @senpaicrusade and offers a surprising version of one of the great heroes in anime history:

The artist, who uses artificial intelligence and his great imagination to achieve works full of detail, he has a penchant for taking Goku to other popular franchises in other excellent fanarts like the one we recently showed you, which transformed Goku into a powerful Jedi Knight and a Force user.

Prioritizing our attention on the artistic piece that we share with you, the most striking changes that Goku has had have been in his clothing, much more modern without omitting the orange and blue colors that we so identify with the character. In a way, the clothes we see in this version are reminiscent of the aesthetic that characterizes Future Trunksanother of the best Dragon Ball characters.

cyberpunk is one of the most popular science fiction subgenres and, although it is not associated with Dragon Ball, many great works of anime have proven to be great exponents that have many of the great virtues that accompanies said subgenre such as Ghost in the Shell.

Cyberpunk, in addition to its generally adult themes and dystopian worlds, also stands out for its marked aesthetics. The anime Seinen Cyberpunk: Edgerruners perfectly exemplifies this aesthetic where they predominate neon colors fused with dark and neglected urban environments that reinforce the feeling of loneliness and helplessness in coexistence with a strong presence of technology In day to day.

