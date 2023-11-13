In one of the episodes of Dragon Ball GT, Goku demonstrated that he had a containment technique that managed to save his life, something that not even Ultra Instinct itself can provide.

Dragon Ball is preparing to offer large doses of content through the premiere of Dragon Ball Daima next year 2024while Dragon Ball Super continues its course in the manga with new sagas and events for the most beloved protagonists of the manganime franchise created by Akira Toriyama. Of course, Goku continues to prove himself to be the warrior with the most potential of all, although on many occasions abilities and new powers continue to be granted without fully knowing their origin. Nevertheless, This already happened in previous sagas.

And especially in Dragon Ball GT. Although it is a saga that over time has gained the favor of followers, The first bars were not easy at allsince truly absurd situations occurred and the approach was not up to par with everything that the success of Dragon Ball Z had meant. One of these events even managed to save Goku’s life from almost certain deathdemonstrating a strangest ability and that is not within the reach of any type of transformation.

Goku’s ability to suppress his tears saved his life

As Screen Rant colleagues remember, During episode 30 of Dragon Ball GT, Goku is immersed in Sugoro’s life-size board, an entity from another world that must win ten thousand games of that game to escape its punishment. In the case of Goku, losing meant death, so the saiyan warrior had much more at stake than it might seem. Making use of his tricks and traps, Sugoro proposes a game in which the participants should not crysomething for which it invokes a few onions in front of Goku and cuts themcausing tears to begin to invade her face.

However, without knowing very well how, Goku manages to repress them and not only that, but he sucks them back into his tear duct. and disappear completely. A completely strange and most absurd technique that managed to save his life of certain death, something that some of the most powerful transformations that he has been exploring in Dragon Ball Super cannot say. Till the date, This “ability” has no explanationdemonstrating that the beginnings of Dragon Ball GT were really hard in terms of its approach and content.

