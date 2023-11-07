If you like Jujutsu Kaisen and Dragon Ball is one of your favorite works, pay close attention to what good old Gege Akutami has done.

We are on the verge of the 40th birthday of Dragon Ball. Yes, you read correctly, in 2024 the most famous series of Akira Toriyama He will be with us for 4 decades! What is your favorite moment from the entire franchise? Do you think he is in good health or is he in the doldrums?

To celebrate this milestone, for a few months now, the most important mangakas in Japan have been recreating the covers of the 42 volumes of the original series. The result is truly spectacular!

Dragon Ball Dai Budokai is the encyclopedia of Goku video games

The book Dragon Ball Dai Budokai, the full-color encyclopedia of Goku’s video games, is now available! And how precious!

Like each mangaka, they have a totally unique style, so we are enjoying very heterogeneous illustrations, a tribute that we have never seen before in a manga work, or at least that yours truly remembers. As? Don’t you know where all this art is published?

Nothing more and nothing less than on the back cover of the Japanese magazine Saikyo Jump, and they always do it in full color, so that fans can enjoy this artistic commitment as the occasion deserves. Do you want to see the new installment?

Well, just below these lines you have it now available. On this occasion, the mangaka who has been encouraged by the recreation of him has been Gege Akutamiauthor of Jujutsu Kaisenone of the most famous manganime works today.

As a curiosity, Akutami has opted for the illustration of volume 41 of Dragon Ball, but… It has changed the original cover completely! Instead of a mosaic of characters from the The Buu Saga has focused on Piccolo, Gotenks y Buu.

Are you cool that mangakas take this liberty or do you prefer them to be more conservative with their homage? And does Gege Akutami’s style convince you for Dragon Ball or do you prefer Toriyama’s?

As always, we will return tomorrow in a new Z installment to Hobby Consoles y Hobby Cine. Kai, Kai!