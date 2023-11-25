Vegeta’s son will carry out Frieza’s orders from now on.

Trunks, one of the most popular Dragon Ball characters

Join the conversation

Dragon Ball Z is a work of art full of great moments that made the series one of the best of the 90s. Its popularity today is still higher than many of the best anime of today and a part of the large number of its fans are also illustrators who do not hesitate to pay tribute to the best characters of this anime making fanarts full of imagination and talent.

Many of these fanarts draw special attention for pose impossible situations for the characters they illustrate and in the one we share with you today he has imagined Future Trunks as a reputed soldier of Frieza who will not hesitate to be the one to put an end to the enemies who try to stop this mythical villain from the Z Saga.

Future Trunks becomes Frieza’s greatest ally in this fanart

In this fabulous illustration created by @dbskakeru We can see Vegeta’s son wearing a defiant look and an outfit that makes us easily imagine that is preparing to protect the Freezer now that he has become another soldier in their ranks:

There are several additions that deserve mention in this curious fanart. One of them is the long blue cape on the outside and red on the inside that the artist has included in the character, another notable element is his sword, which is in his hands in a gesture that seems to indicate that is about to be used To combat.

Perhaps what ends up most surprising about fanart is Trunks’ cold gazea direct inheritance of the serious countenance that characterizes his father and that in the illustration observes us directly, increasing more the feeling of threat What this darker version of the character who has joined Frieza and who is now another enemy of Goku and the rest of our heroes can cause us.

Future Trunks did an unforgettable debut in Dragon Ball Z defeating the mechanical version of Frieza, who headed to Earth in search of revenge. The character also lived one of the darkest stories in the franchise trying to survive in an apocalyptic future where dangerous Androids 17 and 18 took control.

Join the conversation