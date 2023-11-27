Dragon Ball FighterZ debuted in 2018 and instantly earned acclaim from critics and gamers. However, some fighting game fans were somewhat dissatisfied and, for years, have waited for the arrival of an important novelty: the rollback netcode.

At the end of last year, Bandai Namco confirmed that I was already working on the implementation of the new code. After a long wait, there is finally good news, as the company will make a Beta of the function aimed at PC players for now.

Dragon Ball FighterZ will have a Beta with rollback netcode

In case you don’t remember, the netcode rollback will reach the title versions for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S y PC. Bandai Namco decided to test the feature on computers first, so they will run a Beta through Steam.

The test will be carried out from November 29 to December 10. Now, who will be able to participate? There is good news, because during those days the rollback netcode will be available to all players who have a copy of the game on the Valve platform.

Tomoko Hiroki, producer of the title, invited the entire community to return to the game and test how the new code works. For now, she did not comment on possible tests of rollback netcode for consoles nor did she reveal when the feature will be officially released.

Despite this, the community and fans of fighting games are excited about this Beta, since they had to wait several years for the feature to arrive. This novelty will guarantee better games and a better competitive experience. Below you can see Hiroki’s message:

