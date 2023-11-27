Bandai Namco and Arc System Works have announced a public test dedicated to Dragon Ball FighterZ rollback netcode. The beta will take place exclusively on PC between the end of November and the beginning of December.

The beta will be available from 4:00 on November 30th to the same time on December 11th. Anyone who owns the game on Steam will have access to the public test.

Bandai Namco and Arc System Works reiterate that rollback netcode will also be available on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in the future, however the testing phase will only take place on PC.

