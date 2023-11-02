Dragon Ball Daima is on everyone’s lips and now Toyotaro is also encouraged to promote Akira Toriyama’s new series! We see it?

A few days ago it was announced Dragon Ball Daimathe new anime series Akira Toriyama which will be released in October 2024. If you have overlooked the latest news of this new work, I advise you to take a look at this.

And if you’re left wanting more, below these lines you have a 3-hour live show in which we address all the ins and outs of this new series. But what does it have to say Toyotarothe artist of Dragon Ball Superabout?

Dragon Ball Dai Budokai is the encyclopedia of Goku video games

The book Dragon Ball Dai Budokai, the full-color encyclopedia of Goku’s video games, is now available! And how precious!

The truth is that some fans think that Dragon Ball Daima is going to be adapted into the Dragon Ball Super manga, although this is highly unlikely, since it would not fit chronologically with the current framework. Here we also explain the possible chronology of this new series.

In any case, Toyotaro has been encouraged to create something interesting to promote this new stage of the series, on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the manga series. You want to see?

Well, just below you can now enjoy Toyotaro’s new monthly drawing, this time focused on the Goku chiquito from Dragon Ball Daima! It’s not cool to see the little saiyan with the magic staff again! But… wait… It looks like there is a message written at the bottom of the illustration!

As usual in these drawings, Toyotaro always leaves us a special message with the character, and on this occasion he says the following: Dragon Ball Daima has just been announced! I’m already looking forward to the arrival of autumn next year!

Come on, Toyotaro is like the rest of the fans of the franchise, looking forward to October 2024 to enjoy the first chapters of Dragon Ball Daima. I wish I had Trunks’ time machine to sink my teeth into now!

Will the wait be long for you too or do you have a thousand things to see to whet your appetite these months? Kai, Kai!