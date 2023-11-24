Are you looking forward to Dragon Ball Daima? Well, we already told you that the series will have a high-quality technical team.

There is less than a year left until the premiere of Dragon Ball Daimathe new anime series Akira Toriyama y Toei Animation. In October 2024 we will be able to enjoy the first episodes!

Furthermore, it seems that it will be a somewhat short series, with around twenty episodes, which are necessary to tell the story that Toriyama has prepared for us. Will it live up to his latest works or will he just try?

For now, the series looks very good, as we can see in Anime News Network. Not only does it shine on a graphic level, but it seems that the tone will not be as childish as some believe…

Without going any further, we already see blood in the promotional trailer, so following Toei’s policy, they are already giving us a warning that the target audience will not be children. They will keep long-time fans in mind!

And it is not surprising, since Dragon Ball Daima was born to celebrate the 40 years of the series, an anniversary that will take place next year. For this reason, Toei Animation wants to take maximum care of the production, so Yoshitaka Yashima y Aya Komaki will be the directors of the series, who have participated in Dragon Ball Super y One Piece respectively.

On an artistic level, Katsuyoshi Nakatsurucreator of Super Saiyan 4 and franchise veteran, will adapt Akira Toriyama’s character designs to the animated scene. Do you want more? Yuuko Kakiharaof Digimon Adventure Triwill supervise and write the scripts.

What a cast, right? To this we should add that Akira Toriyama has created the characters and story of Dragon Ball Daima. Can you ask for more? Yes, I hope it will be released tomorrow…

In short, fans of Goku and his friends are in luck, and next year they will celebrate in style the 40 years of experiences with the Z Warriors. Kai, Kai!