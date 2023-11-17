Everything seems to indicate that the Dragon Ball Daima production staff is full of very talented and experienced people.

Recently, part of the production staff of the new anime Dragon Ball Daima has been announced.

Throughout the Dragon Ball chronology, it has been seen that This legendary and beloved franchise still has a lot to offersince, despite its more than 3 decades of broadcast, The fun and exciting adventures of Goku and company never stop surprising fanssince new and striking transformations have been introduced that have increased the scale of power in the work.

In addition, one of the great surprises that the Dragon Ball franchise has had has been the announcement of his new commemorative anime called Dragon Ball Daima, news that generated many expectations and hype within the fandom, who They had been waiting a long time for a new anime of this IPso the excitement and concerns regarding this project are enormous.

However, little by little they have been revealing some details about Dragon Ball Daimaamong them, the release date and the number of episodes it will have, but this is not all, since, recently, it has been announced who will be behind this new anime which looks very promising.

Dragon Ball Daima reveals part of the staff in charge of the production of this new anime

As we have mentioned, Dragon Ball fans are very excited after the announcement of this new animesince, for some years now, they have been waiting to enjoy the adventures of Goku and company on screen, so this news has been well received within the fandom, who are eager to know every detail of this project.

The announcement of the Dragon Ball Daima anime has given a lot to talk about within the fandomwho have been very intrigued by this work that promises to be full of new Goku adventuresshowing a different perspective of these characters, since they will be turned into children, which has raised many doubts and concerns in fans, as they want to know more details about this story.

And apparently they are in luck, since recently, has announced part of the staff that will be behind Dragon Ball Daima, which is made up of talented and experienced people who indicate that this work is in good hands. Through X, the account called @SupaChronicles ha shared this information in which the production staff of this anime is revealed.

OFFICIALLY REVEALED!#DragonBallDaima Staff List

– Series Director: Yoshitaka Yashima & Aya Komaki

– Character Designs: Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru

– Screenplay: Yuuko Kakihara (via V Jump) pic.twitter.com/jbjNzF1ZFK — SUPER Chronicles (@SupaChronicles) November 16, 2023

In this tweet you can find out that Dragon Ball Daima series directors will be Yoshitaka Yashima and Aya Komakihe Character design will be by Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru y the script will come from Yuuko Kakiharawho will be in charge of making this new anime a true gem to the liking of fans, who are very excited about this series.

Notably Yoshitaka Yashima and Aya Komaki are veteran directorssince both have worked on great works, having great results, since Yashima directed the animation of some episodes of Dragon Ball Super and has worked on One Piece and Digimon, and on the other hand, Komaki served as assistant director from the feature film One Piece Film: RED and many episodes of One Piece.

On the one hand, Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru, in charge of the character design of Dragon Ball Daimahas participated in works such as Naruto, Black Clover and Dragon Ball, while Yuuko Kakihara is an experienced screenwriter who has worked on several Toei Animation anime projects.

Without a doubt, Toei Animation has made a big bet on this new Dragon Ball animerecruiting talented staff to make this project a true audiovisual gem at the height of this iconic franchise.

The expectations and hype regarding Dragon Ball Daima are very highsince fans expect adventures at the height of this great work and that, apparently, this anime will include them, since Goku and company will have to travel to new universes and planets to stop the villains who caused the Z warriors. They became children again.

