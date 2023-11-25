To the surprise of many, there is more and more acceptance towards Dragon Ball Daima and it is due to a very important reason.

Dragon Ball Daima seems to return to the origins of Toriyama’s work and this has convinced many fans who were not happy with the announcement.

Dragon Ball is a franchise that has proven to be timeless. Despite having experienced its great boom in the 90s, It is still considered a work of worship and that many people enjoy revisiting from time to time. But this series has not remained in the past, as it continues to bring new adventures for Goku and company through Dragon Ball Super.

It’s been years since the last episode of the Dragon Ball Super anime aired. Since then, The manga has been published and there is already a lot of content available to be adapted, so fans have been waiting for an announcement about this sequel. And, when this finally happened, a new series called Dragon Ball Daima was confirmed, which caused disappointment among many of the fans.

Although this news has been divisive and controversial, the truth is that there are more and more fans who seem to accept it positively and everything points to an interesting reason. Below, we will tell you everything about it.

Dragon Ball Daima is a return to the roots of the franchise, in a way

As we have mentioned, after the last episode of the Tournament of Power arc that It aired in the anime several years ago., the manga has continued its course. Since then, different new story arcs have been published, such as that of Moro, that of Granolah the survivor and the current one, that of the Super Hero movie.

Therefore, fans have been anxious and with high expectations to receive an announcement that confirm that the broadcast of the anime will continue with these arcs. And when everything seemed to indicate that it would finally arrive, what was revealed was a new series titled Dragon Ball Daima, which would be an original story and unrelated to everything that happens in Dragon Ball Super. In addition, its release date and the episodes it will have are already known.

In this new series, Goku and company would be turned into children again, something similar to what happened in Dragon Ball GT, but this time affecting all the characters. From here a new story would develop, totally original and created by Akira Toriyama himself.

However, this news disappointed fans who were waiting for the continuation of the Dragon Ball Super anime. These went to social networks to express their displeasure for this news, calling it unnecessary, or that it could be done in parallel to the main plot.

However, after some time since this announcement, more and more fans are they seem to accept openly and positively This new Dragon Ball series Daima and reason makes all the sense in the world.

Many fans of Toriyama’s work have taken to social networks to express yourself about Dragon Ball Daimaand what, at first, seemed to be discontent, has become something very positive, as they claim that the franchise is returning to its origins.

With Goku and company turned into children, the entire plot and power scale will be affected and possibly diminished. In this sense, it has been possible observe that Goku once again uses his mythical Nyoi-boalso known as Magic Staff, which he used in the original Dragon Ball series.

But that’s not all, as some members of Toei have revealed more details about Dragon Ball Daima, saying that the series would return a little to its origins. Besides, They have made it clear that this work will focus more on hand-to-hand combat and these martial arts choreographies for which the work stands out in its beginnings and which were replaced by more fantastic battles with powers.

This news that the franchise could take up elements of the classic work has delighted fans, especially the most purists, who have commented in many cases who, despite being disappointed that a sequel to Dragon Ball Super has not been announced, are happy to see their favorite characters again in a plot that will remind them of their childhood.

There is more and more acceptance on the part of fans who, at first, They were reluctant to hear this news.. And, if you look at it from the new side, it is a new story in which both the characters and the franchise will take a simpler path, as in the original work, with great emphasis on hand-to-hand fights and those stylized martial arts choreographies. In addition, there will also be humor, characteristics of the Toriyama franchise.

