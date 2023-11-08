Dragon Ball has such a wide range of characters that it is very easy for some to have gone unnoticed, others have fallen prey to the snows and the passage of time, and others have endured. Frieza’s case is one of the latter.

The quintessential villain, or one of the most important in the entire Dragon Ball franchise, had a quite sinister origin if we go back to the words that Akira Toriyama himself had about the conception of this character.

Frieza’s original design goes through the nightmares that Akira Toriyama had when he was little. The pattern of her pale, white skin, the aggressive, icy personality of hers. In fact Toriyama described that those nightmares he had were the basis of how he imagined monsters.

And from there Frieza was born in Dragon Ball. He was the villainous character was born from the nightmares of a little Akira Toriyama which years later would end up conquering the world of manga and anime. Not only in Japan but in many other countries.

