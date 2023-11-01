The world of Dragon Ball is much more complex than we think. And Akira Toriyama’s work not only has served as inspiration for other projects In the world of imagination and fiction, it has also served to carry out experiments in our reality.

As we reported a few months ago with glasses capable of detecting Ki or power, it seems that New research has linked Dragon Ball to the Star Wars Force and our future mental abilities. a real scientific research work, has tried to find a connection and an answer to the Ki and Force of Dragon Ball and Star Wars respectively. (At the end of the note you can read the official investigation).

The theory has been built by the Nobel Prize in Physics Roger Penrose and the anesthetist Stuart Hameroff. Since boths proposed in the 90s the so-called “Orchestrated Objective Reduction Theory”. This states that consciousness is a quantum process thanks to the nerve cells of the brain. What follows is that these cells are a quantum wave that flows into consciousness. This could be an indication that in the future we can develop incredible abilities thanks to the mind.

Perhaps just as powerful as Ki and Force, since the brain is a complex organ capable of a multitude of external reactions. Besides, the recent research by Jack Tuszynskihas allowed computing experiments to be carried out with microtubules, which are the parts of the brain and cells that would allow us to develop interesting abilities with the mind.

Curious isn’t it?

Via; Fountain