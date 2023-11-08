This artist has created a striking new transformation of Goku that you will surely love.

It’s a secret to no one the great impact that Dragon Ball has had over the yearssince the work of Akira Toriyama has become a cult anime that has transcended through timebeing repeatedly honored by followers, who feel a deep affection for this story and the characters it houses.

The influence of Dragon Ball on the entire world is more than evidentsince this work opened the doors for the manga/anime industry to cross bordersserving as an example for other mangakas to give free rein to their imagination, creating their own projects, which have included great references to the IP of Akira Toriyama.

But, the mangakas have not been the only ones who have felt admiration for Dragon Ballsince various fans and artists have been frequently paying tribute to this IP, making all kinds of tributes and illustrations, as has been the most recent case in which a follower and artist has created a new and impressive transformation of Goku which you will surely love.

You’re going to love this surprising new transformation of Goku created by an artist

Since the beginning of Dragon Ball, it has been seen that Goku has acquired various transformations, which have been a very interesting element that has captivated fans for decades, since this It has been one of the most important characteristic details of this franchise which has ensured their success for many years.

In addition, Goku has become one of the most well-known and loved characters in the entire world.which does not need any introduction, since this prominent warrior has stolen the hearts of millions of followers, who do not stop expressing their love for the Saiyan, as has been the case of this fan and artist who has paid tribute to Kakarot creating a new and surprising transformation of Goku that will fascinate you.

Through Instagram, the artist and Dragon Ball fancalled, sevensignsart ha shared his sensational art of the new transformation he created of Gokuwhich has a very surprising design that combines the different elements that characterize Kakarot and the backstory of Sun Wukong on which this legendary work is based.

This amazing illustration shows the new transformation called “Super Saiyan Prime Goku”which for this user is the definitive form of the Saiyan, making him a Monkey God King, ready for combat. In this amazing sketch you can see Kakarot wearing a blue Gi and around his waist several of the Dragon balls and his iconic magic staff. But this is not all, since the artist has given a blonde tone to the Saiyan’s body that resembles phase 4being accompanied by cloud designs on his feet and wrists, details that make this design very epic.

Without a doubt, this transformation that this artist has created is amazingwell brings together all the characteristic elements of the Saiyan and the history of Sun Wukong and combines them in an exceptional way, having a sublime result that has been captured for posterity in this great illustration.

Notably This artist has proven to be a big fan of Dragon Ballbecause on his Instagram he hosts several creations of the various iconic characters of this franchise with results just as exceptional as those of this new and striking final transformation of Gokuwhich has created by combining several elements in a very insightful waythis being a great fan art that successfully commemorates the prominent Saiyan.

It is not the first time that this artist pays tribute to the legendary Akira Toriyama franchisesince a few months ago he created a surprising art in which he illustrated Dragon Ball with the classic Disney style, having an amazing result that demonstrates the great qualities of this artist.

