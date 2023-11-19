The mythical mangaka showed what Goku will look like in his old age.

We already know what Goku will be like when he is an old man.

Join the conversation

Dragon Ball es a legendary name in the world of manga and anime and has a cast of main characters as charismatic as they are recognizable to a wide number of people. Due to the great fame of the work, it should not be wrong for us to consider Goku, the main protagonist, one of the most famous fictional characters in history.

Akira Toriyama is an author who He has interacted with his fans on more than one occasion through interviews or rounds of questions and decades ago he answered with a fun illustration a question that more than one fan of the franchise has ever asked themselves: What will Goku look like when he is an old man?

The surprising version of Goku that few know

The following illustration It was drawn by Toriyama himself. and it is known that it was published in October 1989, when Dragon Ball Z was starting the Frieza saga, one of the highest rated of the entire franchise. Thanks to her we can see the design that Goku would have as an old man according to its own author:

This design was published in ‘Dragon Ball Z Anime Special‘, a magazine belonging to the Jump Gold Selection line and in which Shueisha, the publisher behind the Jump Comics magazines and in turn the publication of several of the best manga in history, was involved.

The content offered by Dragon Ball Z Anime Special included such interesting data as Toriyama’s participation in the anime adaptations of Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z in addition to answering some questions from fans.

In said magazine Toriyama clarified that at that time he did not know how Dragon Ball would end and even accompanying his words to this image of old Goku He considered the possibility of an ending in which we would see him at an advanced age.

Dragon Ball Z Anime Special received a second issue in 1991 called ‘Jump Gold Selection 6: Dragon Ball Z Anime Special Vol. 2’. This was published once again by Shueisha and its most interesting content included a little story starring Vegeta which was illustrated by Minoru Maeda and Takao Koyama.

Join the conversation