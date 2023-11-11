The Castlevania series that can be seen on Netflix makes the move to video games thanks to this incredible creation.

Dracula’s castle in Castlevania is one of the most imposing buildings.

Join the conversation

Minecraft has become the best-selling game in the world and this has been for a reason. The number of players available in this installment is simply overwhelming and all of this is due to the great freedom that this title offers to create and manufacture everything you want. That’s what one of its many users has done. More specifically, he has done an incredible tribute to Castlevania by creating Dracula’s castle in a perfect way.

This construction seems to have been really complicated, if you know the castle we are referring to, you will know that It has a complex shape and is difficult to reproduce, however, the work that the user has done has been practically perfect. As usual, a little further down we will leave you different images so that you don’t miss any details, get ready to visit the house of the most famous vampire in the world, to see if you can get out of there alive.

This is Dracula’s castle in Minecraft

This imposing work has been created by Reddit user GoodLookinLurantis. As you can see just below, the images he has shown are impressive, It doesn’t matter whether we refer to the interior or exterior of the castle, everything is masterfully reproduced. The Castlevania Netflix series has managed to captivate millions of people and that is why you can now see a creation as elaborate as this one.

Dracula’s Castlevania

byu/GoodLookinLurantis inMinecraft

As you have seen, the details are incredible and there does not seem to be a single flaw in its design. In fact, The comments on the post only know how to praise the work that the user has done and of course, they have asked him if he plans to share that world to be able to visit the castle. Given this, the author is still not clear about what he will do, so you will have to be very attentive in case you want to take a trip through Dracula’s castle.

Constructions in Minecraft are very common, in fact, for many it is the essence of the game. Recently we have even been able to see the creation of another castle based on Herobrine, a construction that has also left many users with their mouths open. Minecraft continues to evolve and improve over time, all thanks to its constant updates and of course, the incredible mods to which it gives access. One of the most addictive games in the world.

Join the conversation