Dr. Max buys Neo Apotek Spa

Big shot in the pharmaceutical world. The Dr. Max Group, one of the most important networks specialized in pharmacy management in Europe, present on the European market since 2014 and with over 3,000 physical and online sales points, has announced the purchase of Neo Apotek Spa, a leading company in the Italian market with over 130 stores in our country. A strategic move that brings the total number of Dr. Max pharmacies to over 210 in Italy. Rothschild is also among the advisors of the operation. The addition further strengthens Dr. Max’s presence in the area, with a significant impact both in tourist locations than in metropolitan cities, in particular Milan, Venice, Verona, Bergamo and Turin. The challenge is ready for Stefano Pessina’s Walgreen Boots Alliance group and its 13,000 pharmacies around the world.



Read also: Pharmacists, the battle of Rome: order to vote, long campaign 1 anno

Leonardo Ferrandino, CEO of the Dr. Max Group, commented: This strategic acquisition allows us to combine the best of both companies, helping to enhance the experience and consolidated structure of Dr. Max, as well as the attention to excellence and to the innovation that Dr. Max is known for in Europe. With the acquisition of Neo Apotek, we consolidate our commitment to a path of rapid development in Italy, a path that began with the opening of the first pharmacy Dr. Max in 2018. Our vision is clear: Dr. Max is already the market leader in numerous European countries and we are determined to achieve a leadership position in Italy too. The acquisition of Neo Apotek represents a significant stage in this journey, a fundamental piece for our growth and for all the people who work with us.”

Read also: Counterfeit drugs: two million deaths a year. Here’s what they are

“This operation marks a historic moment for the company and for our sector in Italy”, says Alessandro Urbani, CEO of Dr. Max Italia. “With this acquisition, we have increased the number of employees Dr. Max to over 1,300, including pharmacists and industry professionals, demonstrating the solidity of our development plan in the country and the great capacity of the team Dr. Max to make it happen. The addition of new resources and talent represents an incredible opportunity to further accelerate our growth in the coming years. Our absolute priority will be to maximize value for our patient-customers, aware that success depends on the competence and enthusiasm of our team and, therefore, on our ability to help them grow together with the project. This involves continuous investment in training and professionalism, as well as the continuous improvement of our processes. We are excited to embark on this new chapter together with the professionals at Neo Apotek, which represents a great responsibility but also an extraordinary opportunity to make a difference.”

Andrea Riva, CEO of Neo Apotek: “With this operation we enter a new phase for Neo Apotek, in which all the people who have contributed to the company’s success over the years continue to play a fundamental role. We share similar values ​​and a common vision of long-term growth with Dr. Max, so we are confident to join one of the main international players in the sector, which will enhance the talent of Neo Apotek’s staff and continue the development path undertaken in recent years. This shared commitment will undoubtedly make a difference in the achievement of ambitious leadership objectives in the Italian market.”

In 2023, Dr. Max’s growth trajectory saw increased investment in several areas, and these efforts will continue in 2024 with a commitment to continuous improvement. The new centralized warehouse in Telgate, which extends over an area of ​​over 14,000 m2, testifies to the company’s commitment to improving efficiency and streamlining processes. Further investments in automation will be made early this year to improve process efficiency, ensuring a reliable and uninterrupted supply chain. Furthermore, investments will be directed towards strengthening omnichannel services and the drmax.it e-commerce platform, which attracts over 1 million customers per month. Dr. Max will also expand the range of health and beauty services offered in pharmacies, with the aim of offering innovative and quality solutions at competitive prices to better serve people and improve their well-being.

Dr. Max was assisted by: EY, Shearman & Sterling and AK Evan. Neo Apotek’s advisors were Rothschild & Co., Studio Legale Gattai, Minoli, Partners and Banca Profilo.

Subscribe to the newsletter