Suara.com – Dozens of clerics from Central Java expressed support for the Prabowo-Gibran pair as presidential and vice-presidential candidates. This support was expressed at the Gathering of Ulama throughout Central Java which was held at the Arya Duta Hotel, Jakarta.

Based on the event committee’s records, there were around 57 ulama consisting of kyai, habib and gus who attended the gathering with Prabowo, Wednesday (8/11) evening.

Kyai Mujiburrohman Ma’mun from Al Hikmah Islamic Boarding School, Pati, Central Java said he gave Prabowo his blessing.

“We entrust our choice to him who we believe can continue what has been implemented, which has been successfully carried out by Pak Jokowi, especially with regard to community affairs and Islamic boarding schools. We hope that it can be continued well, even improved to be more perfect by Pak Prabowo,” said Mujiburrohman, Wednesday (8/11/2023).

Dozens of clerics from Central Java expressed support for the Prabowo-Gibran pair as presidential and vice-presidential candidates. This support was expressed at the Gathering of Ulama throughout Central Java which was held at the Arya Duta Hotel, Jakarta, Wednesday (8/11) evening. (Suara.com/Novian)

Kiai Sodiq Hamzah from the Asshodiqiyah Islamic Boarding School, Semarang, Central Java, emphasized that the ulama who attended the gathering were indeed supportive of the Prabowo-Gibran couple.

“Yes. Yes, this is a definite choice, Mr Prabowo,” said Sodiq.

He explained the reasons why Prabowo was the choice for dozens of ulama in Central Java.

“This is my choice, Mr. Prabowo, because Mr. Prabowo has a conscience that really wants to prosper the people of Indonesia, and he is very passionate about how Indonesia can be prosperous and have no debt. Maybe all of his property will be donated to this country,” Sodiq said.

Sodiq conveyed the main assistance from the kiai for Prabowo-Gibran’s victory.

“Prayer is important,” said Sodiq.

Hearing Sodiq’s statement, Prabowo agreed. According to him, the most important support from the kiai is through prayer.

“For a kyai, the most important thing is his prayer, his blessing, and we believe in the power of prayer,” said Prabowo.