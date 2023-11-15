Grounded is available on Steam completely free for only a few hours.

If you like play free on PCyou have to know that Steam is the queen platform in this regard, so all users of the Valve platform can access titles at no cost on a regular basis. There is currently a game available completely free until the month of December arrives, so it can be claimed for add it forever to your digital store library. Now, however, it is available a very well-known title for a very limited time.

In this way, just by having an active account on Steam, you can download without paying a single cent Grounded, the smash hit from Obsidian Entertainment for Xbox consoles and PC. However, on this occasion You won’t be able to play the game forever.so only You can play it for free until tomorrow, November 16, at 7:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time), at which point the promotion will end and return to its original price. However, if you try it and end up convincing yourself, you should know that it will have a very interesting discount so that you can buy it paying much less than is usual.

Download Grounded for FREE on Steam

Grounded, free on Steam for a very limited time

The world is a huge, beautiful and dangerous place (especially when you’ve been shrunk to the size of an ant). Explore, build and survive, all at the same time, in this first-person survival multiplayer adventure. Can you thrive alongside hordes of giant insects, fighting to survive the dangers of the backyard? This is how the game is defined on the Valve platform, so you already know what you can find when you try it for free.

