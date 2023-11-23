Steam has just updated its catalog of free games on the platform, so there are six new free to play proposals that can now be downloaded.

PC gamers are constantly in lucksince the different platforms and digital stores do not stop offer free games for all its users. Right now, GOG has a free game that can be claimed until the end of November, while the Epic Games Store dedicates Thursdays to giving away proposals. However, the best known in this regard is Steam, which usually offers free titles constantly. And now, as usual, The 6 new free to plays have been revealed and are now available for download.

Frontline 1942: Battles of World War II 2

Frontline 1942 World War 2 is an exciting online shooter that takes you into the thick of the battles of World War II. In this epic game, you will become a real hero, standing on the front line as the best soldier. Accept the challenge and embark on a journey through destroyed cities, burning fields and dangerous jungles. You will fight in first-person mode, feeling the adrenaline and tension of each battle.

Disco Simulator: Prologue

Disco Simulator: Prologue in a tycoon-type game that consists of managing a club. Your task will be to organize a club from scratch, build the walls, furnish it, hire staff, plan parties, invite artists, hold concerts. Create your own club!

Minigolf Galaxy

Galaxy Minigolf invites you to create your own cosmic minigolf courses, take on fun challenges and embark on a stellar journey through the universe. Get ready to jump into the future of mini golf games! Jump into quick sessions with other players from across the galaxy. Earn rewards in our real-time multiplayer mode and show the world who the real mini golf champion is, while sharing laughs and exploring different courses created by players like you.

Cooktopia

Welcome to Cooktopia, where your culinary dreams come true! Cooktopia is a video game in which you cook in a cartoon-style kitchen, you have a lot of fun and aspire to become a top chef. In this culinary adventure, you will create delicious dishes and progress to maximize your skills and efficiency.

The Muller-Powll Principle: Foreword

This prologue was created to present a general concept of the main game through a couple of hours of gameplay, to introduce you to some of the game’s mechanics, creatures, and ideas. You are Harry Herman, an employee of the scientific organization Delta Laboratories, which was dedicated to studying possible ways to travel between dimensions. You were part of a project that was supposed to benefit all of humanity, but something went very wrong.

Phantom Galaxies

Phantom Galaxies is a sci-fi mecha combat adventure. Choose between four types of fighters and different weapons. Intergalactic empires now unite to fight pirate factions in war-torn space.

