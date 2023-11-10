The weekend is coming to Steam and with it the new free games that are available through the Valve platform for a limited time.

We are at the doors of weekend and users of Steam They know what that means, because it is one of the moments chosen by the Valve platform to offer free games to everyone who has an active account in the digital store. While it is true that at this time you can claim a title completely free and forever, it is time to focus on the proposals that adopt this format for Limited time. On this occasion there are 2 of them available.

Therefore, you can have access to these two titles for free if you download them until next Monday, November 13. Remember that with this type of promotions You will not be able to add the games forever to your digital store library, so you will have to play them during the aforementioned period. However, they will have great discounts so you can buy them cheaper if you are interested enough.

Isonzo

A fierce war in the Alps will test your tactical skills in this authentic World War I first-person shooter. The Great War comes to life on the Italian front and rises to unsuspected heights. World War I reaches the mountains of the Italian front, beautiful but deadly in equal measure. Inspired by the two-year struggle for control of the Isonzo River Valley and the Alps during World War I, Isonzo takes the World War I game series to the top, figuratively and literally.

Download Isonzo for FREE on Steam

Universal Europe IV

Europa Universalis IV lets you control a nation across four dramatic centuries. Rule your territory and dominate the world with unprecedented freedom, depth, and historical accuracy. Rewrite world history and build an empire for posterity. It begins before the Renaissance on a map of the world as it was at that time. Choose one of hundreds of nations and rule until the Age of Revolution. If you wish, you can start the game at any point in the period, with monarchs and other historical leaders.

Download Europa Universalis IV for FREE on Steam

