11 new free games have landed on Steam, available to all users who want to download them.

Steam It is one of the platforms where you can play for free on a more regular basis, so users of the Valve platform can claim titles.at no cost. In fact, there is currently a free game available that you can claim for a limited time. However, it is not the only thing that can be found in the digital store, since There are 11 free to play games available to all players permanently.

Shell Runner – Prelude

Shell Runner – Prelude is a top-down looting PvE game set in a dystopian cyberpunk future. As a mercenary, your objective is as clear as it is dangerous: infiltrate, assassinate, loot and extract without dying. Or fail and lose everything.

Download Shell Runner for FREE on Steam

The Jeffy Game

The Jeffy Game is an incredibly fun 2D platformer in which you play as Jeffy and embark on the adventure of a lifetime. Defeat the evil green beans, collect the cereal boxes and discover hidden surprises!

Download The Jeffy Game for FREE on Steam

Drift.Wav

Drift.Wav is a casual drifting game with a synthwave-inspired aesthetic. This game is not intended to replicate or simulate real drifting mechanics, but rather to serve as a fun and relaxing game where you can slide in a synthwave inspired world. See if you can drift your way to the top of the leaderboard!

Download Drift.Wav for FREE on Steam

Office Fight – Beta

Fired by Mega-corp, you’re literally dead. As a ghost, he possesses office equipment, causes chaos, and starts epic ragdoll fights between co-workers seeking revenge. Office Fight: Work is a nightmare, destroy everything!

Download Office Fight for FREE on Steam

Beyond Hanwell Teaser: The Royal Hallamshire

Enter the doors of The Royal Hallamshire and discover its secrets. A hospital far beyond the district of Hanwell, The Royal Hallamshire is a standalone preview of the upcoming psychological horror/survival game Beyond Hanwell.

Descarga Beyond Hanwell Teaser: The Royal Hallamshire GRATIS en Steam

Monster Hide

In Monster Hide, play as the monster and kill all the humans or work as a team to kill the monster. You can also fight other players in PvP (player versus player) mode or survive waves of zombies. With different game modes and environments, the game has elements of strategy, cooperation and survival.

Download Monster Hide for FREE on Steam

Dragonheir: Silent Gods

Dragonheir: Silent Gods is an open-world epic fantasy RPG in which you can control more than 200 heroes. In this multiverse adventure, you’ll experience strategic combat like never before.

Descarga Dragonheir: Silent Gods FREE and Steam

Three Skies

Three Skies is a story-driven strategic RPG with challenging non-linear dungeonsturn-based elemental combat and highly customizable heroes.

Download Three Skies for FREE on Steam

Cult of Personality

Cult of Personality is a social deception game for 5-8 players that twists the rules of what players can see, do and hear… in life and death! The objectives of your cult are to complete a forbidden ritual and summon your deity to trigger the end of time. However, some of your so-called fellow cultists have become disillusioned with the allure of your cult and will do everything they can, especially cold-blooded murder, to stop you.

Download Cult of Personality for FREE on Steam

SOH One Shot Challenge

After scaring half a million players with Song of Horror, we invite you to play the beginning of the game in an even more terrifying way– We’ve set the AI, “The Presence”, to the highest difficulty level, and it’s bloodthirsty! Will you be able to survive?

Download SOH One Shot Challenge for FREE on Steam

Stagelands – eternal defense

Defend your lands from a multitude of enemies! Create a unique defense of your kingdom with multiple floors! Organize your troops wisely, use ancient magic, repel the enemy’s attack!

Descarga Stagelands FREE and Steam

