November 23, 2023
In this number:
EDITORIAL
From MIT (Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport) vague promises and loose figures
PROVE
Kove 510X Adventure versus Voge Valico 525DSX: how they fare, strengths and weaknesses. The comparison!
Suzuki V-Strom 800 SE
NOVELTY
All the new two-wheelers presented at Eicma 2023, segment by segment
Eicma 2023:
Friends of Moto.it, thank you
The siege of Milan
Record number of visitors
The new logo for 110 years
MOTO GP
The report cards of the Qatar GP: Fabio Di Giannantonio, a fairy tale with a good ending?
The minimum tire pressure rule
Pedro Acosta, Marc Marquez and Valentino Rossi at 20 years old
and much more…
