Download the latest issue and the special of the Moto.it magazine and read the most interesting contents from the world of motorbikes, sport and products, selected weekly for you and delivered punctually to your e-mail inbox

November 23, 2023

Downloading the magazine is now reserved only for Moto.it MotorHeros. If you want to find out how to become one, click here.

Subscribe and download the Moto.it magazine to read the most interesting content from the world of motorbikes, selected for you and delivered punctually to your email inbox.

Periodically receive tests of new motorcycle and scooter models curated by the editorial team, market news, editorials by Nico Cereghini and sports insights from our correspondents on racetracks around the world.

In this number:

EDITORIAL

From MIT (Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport) vague promises and loose figures

PROVE

Kove 510X Adventure versus Voge Valico 525DSX: how they fare, strengths and weaknesses. The comparison!

Suzuki V-Strom 800 SE

NOVELTY

All the new two-wheelers presented at Eicma 2023, segment by segment

Eicma 2023:

Friends of Moto.it, thank you

The siege of Milan

Record number of visitors

The new logo for 110 years

MOTO GP

The report cards of the Qatar GP: Fabio Di Giannantonio, a fairy tale with a good ending?

The minimum tire pressure rule

Pedro Acosta, Marc Marquez and Valentino Rossi at 20 years old

and much more…