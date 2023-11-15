Download the special issue of the Moto.it magazine dedicated to the latest edition of Eicma which has just ended and watch the interviews and talks from the MotoFestival by Moto.it

November 15, 2023

In this special issue:

EDITORIAL

Hi Eicma, it’s been a great week

EICMA NEWS

All the latest motorcycle and scooter news

The 10 unmissable motorcycles

5 amazing bikes that recall the past

MOTOFESTIVAL

Casey Stoner at 360 degrees: the disease, the relationship with Rossi and much more

What is the identikit of the biker? We find out with Roberta Bruzzone, motorcyclist and criminologist

What will the motorcycle of the near future be like?

The Yamaha R1 turns 25: the wonder

Enea Bastianini: “I need some time to spend with those three”

Iannone, what title would you give upon your return? “Good luck Andrea”

Africa Eco Race: the film

A life by Carlo Pernat

How dangerous is Milan by bicycle?

Bezzecchi: I deserve a 7-

The women of Superbike

and much more…