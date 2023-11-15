Download the special issue of the Moto.it magazine dedicated to the latest edition of Eicma which has just ended and watch the interviews and talks from the MotoFestival by Moto.it
November 15, 2023
In this special issue:
EDITORIAL
Hi Eicma, it’s been a great week
EICMA NEWS
All the latest motorcycle and scooter news
The 10 unmissable motorcycles
5 amazing bikes that recall the past
MOTOFESTIVAL
Casey Stoner at 360 degrees: the disease, the relationship with Rossi and much more
What is the identikit of the biker? We find out with Roberta Bruzzone, motorcyclist and criminologist
What will the motorcycle of the near future be like?
The Yamaha R1 turns 25: the wonder
Enea Bastianini: “I need some time to spend with those three”
Iannone, what title would you give upon your return? “Good luck Andrea”
Africa Eco Race: the film
A life by Carlo Pernat
How dangerous is Milan by bicycle?
Bezzecchi: I deserve a 7-
The women of Superbike
and much more…
