Ubisoft is giving away one of its legendary games saga Assassin’s Creed. This is Syndicate, a game released in 2015 and developed by Ubisoft Quebec, which transported us to a 19th century London set in the Victorian era in the midst of the industrial revolution. Considered one of the best titles in the series, it can be yours completely free if you follow the following instructions.

Index

See all sections

How to download Assassin’s Creed Syndicate for free

The first thing you should keep in mind is that the version of the game they are giving away is the PC version, so you will not be able to get it for free on Xbox or PlayStation. Knowing that, you will have to access the Ubisoft Connect portal prepared for the occasion and where you will have to log in with your service account.

If you don’t have a Ubisoft Connect account yet, it’s time to get one, or else you won’t be able to get the game they’re giving away. Just visit the website and register your email.

With the account already created, you can accept the promotion and add the game to your personal library from the website itself, and you will have achieved it. Although if you want to make sure you have completed it correctly, you will have to install the Ubisoft Connect application for PC and check your library to find the game there.

It is important to emphasize that the game can only be downloaded for PC, so, if you do not have a computer to play, you can at least add the game and expand your library.

Free forever?

You will be able to play the game as many times as you want and no matter when, but it is very important that you claim the promotion as soon as possible, since it will be available from today until next December 6. It is the perfect excuse to continue in the saga if you have already played Mirage.

This installment is situated as follows within the saga according to the release date:

Assassin’s Creed

Assassin’s Creed: Altäir Chronicles (opcional)

Assassin’s Creed: Bloodlines (opcional)

Assassin’s Creed II

Assassin’s Creed II: Discovery (opcional)

Assassin’s Creed: La Hermandad

Assassin’s Creed: Revelations

Assassin’s Creed III

Assassin’s Creed III: Liberation (opcional)

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag

Assassin’s Creed: Rogue

Assassin’s Creed: Unity

Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China, India y Russia (opcionales)

Assassin’s Creed: Origins

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Fuente: Ubisoft