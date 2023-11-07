Doruk’s mother has asked Yasmin for help so that the young man can finally stay away from Asiye forever. She knows that young Yilmaz likes her son and she does not want to waste the opportunity to force them both to agree on plans and thus spend more time together.

With the excuse of wanting to go to dinner with her son, now that it seems that they have smoothed things over and are getting along better again, Nebahat tells Doruk to go to a Spanish restaurant. While they are choosing the dishes to approve, young Atakul is very surprised to see… Yasmin and her mother enter through the restaurant door!

Nebahat, trying to justify why she had not told him anything, tells her son that she invited them because the other time they invited her to the movies and now she wanted to reciprocate in the same way.

“I’m a big fan of Spanish culture,” says Yasmin and Nebahat replies that Doruk is too and that they have been to Barcelona at least ten times.

After dinner, some dancers start dancing flamenco and invite Doruk and Yasmin to dance with them. They both go out on the dance floor while they dare with their first flamenco steps to the sound of the music. Hey!

