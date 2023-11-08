In Hamburg the goal that caused the Catalans’ first defeat was scored by Sikan, in the other match Fullkrug and Brandt scored

Francesco Calvi

November 7, 2023 (change at 11.11pm) – MILAN

Three points in the first leg, three points in the return. Borussia Dortmund wins again against Newcastle and momentarily flies to the top of the table in group F, the same as Milan and PSG. The match between the Germans and the English, on the pitch at 6.45pm, kicks off the fourth day of the Champions League group stage: the yellow and blacks score a goal in each half (first with Fullkrug, then with Brandt) and triumph 2-0. The other late afternoon match sees Shakhtar and Barcelona involved, with the Ukrainians celebrating the feat of the day. Sikan made it 1-0 in the first half, then the Catalans were unable to recover.

BORUSSIA DORTMUND-NEWCASTLE 2-0

—

Milan would have benefited from a draw, but instead the match between Dortmund and Newcastle saw the Germans triumph again. Fresh from Saturday’s 4-0 defeat against Bayern, the yellow and blacks beat Howe’s team for the second time in two weeks, already beaten 1-0 in England and forced to deal with numerous injuries. The Magpies count on Joeltinon advanced in the attacking trident and the Brazilian, with a header, actually creates Newcastle’s only dangerous action in the first half. At half-time Dortmund were ahead 1-0: Adeyemi, Nmecha and Brandt pressed high and interacted well in tight quarters, in the 26th minute Fullkrug scored for the first time in the Champions League and broke the deadlock. After two good saves from Pope, the center forward exchanges with Sabtizer and then scores from close range. Howe attempted a surprise move in the second half, replacing Wilson with winger Gordon, deployed as a false substitute. Newcastle suffer precisely from the absence of a top striker, while Dortmund continues to push with Brandt (dangerous from distance) and the wingers. The second half is balanced, until Newcastle unbalance themselves forward and even collect the second goal. The action made it 2-0 from a free kick in the 79th minute: the English took a free kick in the midfield, Dortmund recovered with Adeyemi who launched Brandt on the counterattack. The German makes no mistakes, Hummels&Co celebrate and rise to 7 points in the standings.

SHAKHTAR DONETSK-BARCELLONA 1-0

—

Already this evening the Catalans could have celebrated their arithmetic qualification to the round of 16. Lewandowski and his teammates, however, ran into the wall of the Ukrainians, who play their home matches in the Hamburg stadium. For 45 minutes there is no trace of the real Barcelona: Raphinha and Torres are unable to become dangerous and, above all, the Polish striker does not need goals. The Blaugrana never shoot on target, Shakhtar does. The first attempt is from Matvienko, who shoots at Ter Stegen. The second chance, in the 40th minute, is the good one: splendid change of play by Sudakov for Gocholeishvili, who crosses into the middle where Sikan is, doing well to leave Christensen on the spot and then shoots past the goalkeeper. In the second half Barça changes a lot: Xavi inserts Pedri, Joao Felix, Yamal and Balde. The pace increases, the center of gravity rises, but Shakhtar closes in and protects Rznyk’s goal until the final whistle.

