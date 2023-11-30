It was November 30, 2013 when he lost his life in a supermotard race in memory of Marco Simoncelli

We ran a supermotard race in memory of Marco Simoncelli: Doriano went off the track in a tight bend, ended up on the opposite straight and was hit by a pilot.

Doriano was a great protagonist of the early nineties. I had debuted in 1989 with the Honda 125and already in his second year he won in Germany, then in Holland, and ended the season in fourth place. Since ’91 it had passed in two months, he returned to victories in ’93 (Austria and Germany), often climbing on the podium and starting from pole several times. Always among the strongest in ’94 too, with one victory and seven podiums.

Era fast, motivated, generous. A good-hearted boy, loved by all. In his career he often found himself between two very uncomfortable rivals such as Max Biaggi and Loris Capirossi.

In ’95 he raced for the Ago team, with a victory in Brazil; the following year passed in 500 with the twin-cylinder Aprilia and in ’97 he gave Noale the first podium in the half-liter class.

In ’99 he decided to race in the SBK world championship with a Ducati elater, too two seasons in the Italian SBK with retirement in 2004.