Doriane Pin has been named Revelation of the Year for the 2023 season of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship.

The standard bearer of the Iron Dames was awarded on Sunday evening in Bahrain where the trophies were officially awarded at the end of the year which ended with the 8h of Sakhir which took place on Saturday.

Making her debut in the top endurance series with the Oreca #63 of Prema Racing shared with Mirko Bortolotti and Daniil Kvyat, the Frenchwoman is the first woman to receive the ‘Revelation of the Year’, an award given to those who during the championship that emerge in a particular way.

Pin takes further steps forward in an already precocious career which saw her win the Ferrari Challenge Europe last year, when she also raced in the European Le Mans Series, before moving on to the LMP2 World Championship and also tackling other races around the world GT3 in IMSA and GT World Challenge Europe.

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

#63 Prema Racing Oreca 07 – Gibson: Doriane Pin, Mirko Bortolotti, Daniil Kvyat

“I am truly honored to receive this award, being crowned Revelation of the Year in such a prestigious and competitive championship as the FIA ​​WEC means a lot to me – declared Pin – It reflects all the work I have done this year and I want to thank those gave me this opportunity, placing his trust in me; the Iron Dames project, Prema Racing and each of the guys on the team, it was a real pleasure to work with everyone.”

“I have grown a lot as a driver and as a person. I will long remember this year, my first season in the FIA ​​WEC representing the Iron Dames project, achieving my first podium at Sebring and racing the 24 Hours of Le Mans for the first time I take this award as an extra motivation to continue learning and pushing my limits to make my dreams come true.”

Photo by: Drew Gibson

#63 Prema Racing Oreca 07 – Gibson: Doriane Pin

Deborah Mayer, Founder and Head of the Iron Dames program, added: “I am very happy for Doriane and I congratulate her from the bottom of my heart. She is a talented pilot, but above all a beautiful person. At only 19 years old, she has coped brilliantly the LMP2 challenge in one of the most demanding motorsport disciplines in the world”.

“Her determination, hard work and relentless pursuit of excellence have made her a rising star in the world of motorsport. She is an inspiration to us all and we are proud to have her as an Iron Dame and a member of our racing family We look forward to many more successful seasons together. She knows we are by her side to help her face future challenges and realize her biggest dreams.”

In addition to Pin, other WEC personalities also received an award. In the ceremony, Thomas Flohr (AF Corse) took to the stage and was awarded the ‘Sports Racer of the Year’ trophy as the best amateur competitor, while the head of General Motors, Laura Wontrop Klauser, was elected ‘Personality of the Year’. Finally, Peugeot won the DHL sustainability award for reducing emissions.