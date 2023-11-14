A new volume of the Doraemon manga will arrive in December, commemorating two important celebrations.

The Doraemon Plus manga will receive a new volume in December that will further expand the legacy of this legendary and popular work.

It is a secret to no one that Doraemon is one of the best-known works of the manga/anime industry.being one of the most viewed, which recounted the amazing adventures of Nobita and his faithful companion Doraemonwho quickly captivated millions of fans around the world, becoming much loved and admired characters.

In addition, Doraemon’s adventures culminated in the manga 9 years agoputting an end to the great stories of Nobita and his faithful friend, leaving some theories about the conclusion of this great work that, to this day, continues to be very loved by millions of followers who grew up with this great series that has had several deliveries over the years.

However, recently, new news has emerged regarding this great work, as it has been announced that a new volume of the Doraemon Plus manga will arrive in December to commemorate the birth of Fujiko F. Fujio, its author.

After almost a decade, new adventures of Doraemon are about to be releasedsince it has been announced a new volume of the Doraemon Plus mangawhich will be released to celebrate a series of anniversaries related to this beloved character, further expanding the great legacy left by this story.

The Doraemon Plus manga will receive its volume #7containing unpublished stories that They did not appear in the original 45 volumes of the workwhich means that the adventures of Nobita and his great friend will will expand significantly with the arrival of this new content what will go on sale December 1coinciding with the anniversary of the Tentomushi Comics publishing label and Hiroshi Fujimoto’s birthday.

More details of the game have been released through the official Shogakukan website. launch of volume 7 of the Doraemon Plus mangawhich contains 20 unpublished stories such as “Doraemon’s Song and Nobita Broadcasting Corporation”, as part of a great celebration for commemorate the 50th anniversary of Tentomushi Comics and the Hiroshi Fujimotothis being the perfect detail to highlight the great legacy that this fantastic work has left for decades.

Notably several of the first Doraemon stories published by Tentomushi have been reprinted to show the evolution of the series over the years, bringing with it several secondary characters, including Manabu, Nobita’s uncle, Munashi, Honyama, among others, foreshadowing that this sIt will be a unique and very special volume of this great work.

Without a doubt, Doraemon is a true icon of the manga/anime industrywhich has been greatly loved and admired by millions of fans for decades, who They have not stopped expressing their great love for this story which left great lessons to its viewers over the years, as it had a wide variety of series, movies and specials that made this beloved robot cat and Nobita very popular.

This news has generated great expectations among followers.who seem to be very excited about this new volume of the Doraemon Plus mangasince this work remains very popular with several very successful feature films that have notably expanded the legacy of the adventures of Doraemon and Nobita.

On the other hand, this franchise has released a new feature film which, recently, has reached cinemas in Spain, called, Doraemon: Nobita’s New Dinosaurtackling new adventures that fans will surely love, as Nobita and his faithful friend will have to find them a new home to these dinosaurs, starting a great and exciting journey to a mysterious island, which suggests that fun is guaranteed.

