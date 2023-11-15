Taika Waititi has spoken about a possible Thor 5

the same Taika Waititi has confirmed that he will not return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to direct Thor 5.

Good news for those who hate Taika Waititi’s Thor

Although for many Waititi was in charge of one of the best films of the UCMthat is to say, Thor: Ragnarokthe arrival of Love and Thunder It made fans lose the trust they had in the director. However, there is another class of viewers who do not like what Waititi has done since Ragnarok, defining his Thor like a clown. Now, it seems that Marvel Studios could have made the decision that many fans of the character were waiting for.

During an interview, Waititi was asked if he would return to the MCU for Thor 5 (a film that is not confirmed) and the filmmaker was direct in stating that he will focus on other projects.

“I wouldn’t know if that’s accurate. I know I won’t be involved. “I’m going to focus on these other films that I’ve signed up for.”

After Waititi’s statements where he assures that he will not be involved in the film, the question we now ask ourselves is who will direct the fifth Thor film, and what tone it will have. After criticism of the character’s latest adventure for its high amount of comedy, it is quite likely that Marvel decided to give it a more serious tone.