Despite tensions in the area, the FIA ​​is certain; the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will continue as usual…

Russia invaded Ukraine and still hasn’t left (almost 2 years, right?) and recently the misery with Hamas that attacked Israel and the subsequent intense reactions in the Gaza Strip. Even if you wanted to, you can’t ignore it.

In many places in the world it is anything but safe to go. And this certainly applies to the countries in the Middle East that are right on top of the conflict in Gaza. And let there be a Grand Prix in those parts soon.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will continue as usual

Indeed, the last Grand Prix of the season will be held in Abu Dhabi on November 26. And several Western governments have adjusted their travel advice in that direction to ‘better not to go’. Also for the United Arab Emirates, which includes Abu Dhabi.

But according to the FIA ​​there is no problem and the race can continue as usual. Simply put, it has not been completely safe for years and the current situation has not made it much more dangerous. According to the organization.

So do not worry. The FIA ​​itself says so, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will continue as usual in more than three weeks. The gentlemen drivers can then enjoy a well-deserved holiday.

