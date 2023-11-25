Suara.com – Unique facts revealed by the chef about the true meaning behind luxury dining. It’s not always about the expensive price, you know. Then what?

An interesting story was revealed by the Chef of Lexus Feast, Ray Adriansyah, who said that luxury dining during luxury dining is not always about expensive prices, but rather about how culinary connoisseurs actually eat the food they want.

“For me, if we can choose what we want, that is something luxurious. Like dessert, I and other people are a little different, because I don’t like banana, then other people like vanilla,” said Chef Ray Immersion by Lexus in a statement received by the voice. .com, Saturday (25/11/2023).

Chef Ray also added that luxury dining also means that culinary connoisseurs can go to the place they want, including trying new experiences that are never done when eating food.

Luxury Dining Experience with Chef Ray Adriansyah from Immersion by Lexus. (Doc. Lexus)

“So for us it is something luxurious and when we come to a dining experience place we come to what we are looking for, in my opinion it is something luxurious so it doesn’t have to be expensive,” explained Chef Ray.

Not only that, luxury or luxurious dining does not mean being extravagant, but also prioritizing sustainability or environmental friendliness. So luxury dining really pays attention to the choice of ingredients and can reduce food waste.

Moreover, said Chef Ray, the luxury dining concept initiated by Lexus Feast 2023 focuses on food choices that suit the personality of the viewer. So by ensuring you like your favorite ingredients, it means that no food is wasted and becomes food waste.

It is acknowledged that it is not easy to reduce food waste when the living environment is not fully supportive. But said Chef Ray, the most important thing is the commitment of culinary connoisseurs and restaurant owners to reduce food waste.

“The most important thing is commitment, which in the kitchen also starts slowly. It’s not easy because it doesn’t happen overnight, we need a commitment to reduce product imports. Less food waste will take time, the main focus is that tomorrow must be better than yesterday.” ” concluded Chef Ray.

This fact is also the background for holding luxury dining with a zero waste concept with the theme Feast of Electrification: A FUTURE BUILT AROUND YOU with the aim of achieving a carbon neutral society, aka reducing carbon emissions released into the environment.

So with the aim of providing experience, during fine dining specifically for the main course, all of it uses local food sources, so it can reduce carbon emissions because it doesn’t need to be imported or brought in from abroad using vehicles.

Even when dessert is served, guests can directly choose the toppings, bread, cream and syrup they eat.

“Because actually, since Lexus was founded, we have not only sold vehicles but we have also sold experiences, especially talking about premium market experience, it is related to lifestyle, very strongly,” explained the General Manager of Lexus Indonesia, Bansar Maduma.