In general, in most cases we are used to seeing science fiction productions that have been carried out in the United States, but from time to time other countries also surprise us with feature films that are worth not missing. In this case, it is China that has been in charge of making a spectacular film for its impressive special effects and which you can see whenever you want through Netflix. This is The Wandering Earth.

Throughout the two hours that it lasts, it presents us with a future that does not sound very far-fetched, since it places humanity in a moment in which climate change and drought are increasingly serious because the Sun is expanding so much that will end the Earth in a hundred years. It is then that the governments of all countries decide to form a historic alliance to think of a plan that allows the survival of the entire population.

However, the solution they come up with may sound a little crazy, but the movie sells it to you so well that you end up believing that it can happen. This leads countries to create 10,000 engines of colossal size that, thanks to their great power, are capable of moving the trajectory of the Earth in order for it to leave the Solar System in search of a new home located more than 2,500 years away.

However, its trajectory causes it to get so close to Jupiter that it runs the risk of impacting the gigantic planet. That’s when the real problems will begin, trying to find a way to avoid it as the hours go by before the biggest catastrophe occurs. All this without stopping very astonishing scenes parading on the screen due to the destruction that is taking place.

Perhaps the performance of the different characters is not the best that can be expected for a film of this type, but the truth is that in the long run you do not end up giving it as much importance because you are more aware of the special effects and hoping that everything goes well in a race against time that can prevent the end of humanity.

