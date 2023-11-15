Black Friday is coming and we are not very clear about what we want to buy but we know that it is a good time to take advantage of shopping thanks to the great offers. But the time comes and you never remember what you needed or if there was really something that interests you or you simply don’t have time to see what’s on sale and whether or not you want to buy something. In that case, you can spend the remaining days preparing for Amazon Black Friday and when the day comes, everything will be much faster and easier.

You don’t necessarily need a mobile phone or a tablet or a new TV but there are things that we find at a discount during the November sales days and that we can take advantage of to buy during these days. From detergent tablets for the washing machine to coffee capsules or deodorant but also a Christmas gift or new headphones. And if the day comes and you don’t know what to buy, you can prepare beforehand and we will tell you how to do it step by step if you are going to focus your purchases on Amazon.

Create list

Amazon allows us to create wish lists where we can save all the products that interest us and on Blak Friday, check if they are on sale or simply add them to the shopping cart without having to look for one by one or keep an eye on the discounts.

We can create as many wish lists as we want, but one of the best options is to create a specific one for Black Friday where we can save what interests us. It’s easy and we can do it from the Amazon website without any complications.

We open our Amazon account in the browser Let’s go to the Right upper corner from the screen

We touch on our name and our account In the menu you will see two columns: My lists / My account

The one that interests us is the first: My lists

Look for the option that says “Create a wish list”

When we get here, we will have a new empty list that we can start filling with everything we need for Black Friday.

How to add products

Once you have created the list, we only have to add products to it. We do it from each product page. When you see something you like, go into the details and go to the right side of the Amazon website, like in the screenshot. We touch on “Add to wish list” and in the drop-down menu we choose the one that interests us: Black Friday 2023. We repeat the process as many times as you need until you fill the wish list with everything you want to buy on Black Friday.

When you have added everything you need, you can search for what we want from the list search engine or we can filter and sort what interests us. You can choose to put filters according to whether everything appears or only not purchased, for example. Or you can sort by priority or by price. And from the list, of course, you can tap on “add to cart” to buy everything when Black Friday arrives.

Sharing and other options

In addition, we have several options and we can invite other users or Share the list with whoever we want if we want to give them ideas or we want them to buy part of it, for whatever reason. At the top of the screen we can tap on “Invite” and a pop-up window will open that gives us the option to copy the link or invite by email. We can choose for the person to see the list or to see and edit it, whichever suits us best.

And we can also do other types of things like print the list by tapping on “more options” if we want to have it on paper or we want to not forget.