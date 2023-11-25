This weekend in Guadalajara is celebrated on 8° Festival Medieval Jalisco o Viking Fest. This is an event that brings together the best medieval shows in Mexicowhich include: knight combats, folk music, bagpipes and drums, dances of maidens, witches, fairies, elves, Vikings, falconry, Viking night, fire shows, knight tournaments, Viking rituals and ceremonies.

Furthermore, within the event offered for consumption in the medieval market: craft drinks, food and all kinds of accessories that celebrate this period of humanity, brought to our days. The festival will be open from 12:00 to 20:00.

The place where the event will be held will be the Hacienda Santa Anita Equestrian Clublocated on the Camino Santa Anita to San Sebastián #400. Tickets are $300 pesos per day for adults, while the price for children is half that. In addition, if you dare to go in costume, you will participate in daily contests to win one of the multiple prizes.

OB

