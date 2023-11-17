The time has come when we lose our minds, consumerism takes over us and we are more likely to suffer a cyber scam when buying on Black Friday. During the next few days, apply the rule of “if it’s too good to be true, it’s probably a lie” and don’t end these sale dates with less money, but not because you bought a lot but because you were the subject of a scam.

Read carefully the safety recommendations that we are going to leave you below to protect your pocket as much as possible from cyber scams. We are no longer responsible for what you are going to spend voluntarily.

Cyber ​​scams skyrocket with Black Friday

During the last months of the year, the Cybercriminals increase their phishing campaigns with the aim of compromising the identity of the users, the profiles on social networks and the emails of the users, with the aim of stealing money from consumers.

Consumers are recommended to be especially attentive during this time in which a huge amount of online purchases occur and apply best practices around passwords, exchange of credentials, visits to websites, etc. To prevent scams, user security must incorporate prevention (antivirus), privacy (VPN) and identity protection on both computers and mobile devices

That is why security firms like Bitdefender recommend following a series of tips to Do not fall into the networks of cybercriminals in search of that offer that we have been waiting for a whole year:

Make sure your browser, apps, and security software are up to date. This means that you have the latest protection tools that can counter malware more recent. Share only basic data online: only the information necessary to complete your order and avoid saving your card information payment on the platform. Make your passwords strong and unique – this should be a norm, not just in this day and age. Only use HTTPS for purchases: At all costs avoid online merchants that use HTTP instead of HTTPS in their URL. Never shop online using public WiFi.

Comparing prices is key

Another way in which we can be scammed to some extent is sneaking in a bargain that really isn’t such. If it is a very useful tool at any time of the year to know what the price history of a given product has been, in the middle of Black Friday it is essential to use a price comparator. These are tools that allow us to know what the price variations of a product have been and, in this way, know if it is a real discount or not.

Up to 45% of Spanish consumers are aware of this situation that sometimes occurs and believe that discounts are not “authentic” and that to a certain extent are artificially inflated by businesses, according to a study carried out by Ingenico and YouGov among 8,000 European consumers.

According to the Organization of Consumers and Users, during the last Black Friday the Prices increased by 3.3% on average and only 12% of products reduced the amount final. This is why, faced with these tricks, it is more convenient than ever to use some of the tools with which you can verify how the price of a product has changed throughout its history.

CamelCamelCamel: It is one of the favorite extensions of all those looking for daily offers, which is why its use skyrockets during promotional times such as Black Friday. With CamelCamelCamel you have the possibility of seeing the entire evolution of a price in a graph as long as you enter the URL of what you want to search for. This way, you can see at a glance how its evolution has varied over the months and if in the days or weeks leading up to Black Friday it accidentally became more expensive.

Offer Verifier: With a name this explanatory, it is not necessary to say much about what this online tool offers, which is used to verify the price of all the products for which you put a URL with the product that you have seen in any Internet store and it will return a response in which you will make it clear if that item is well discounted or has undergone changes in its price.

an ideal: This price comparator is one of the best, especially if you want to buy technology. In addition to allowing us to find the best offer currently available for a specific model, it also helps us to know the money being saved (o no).

Keep: Keepa is an application that you can also use through its extension designed for different Internet browsers. Its system is very useful on a computer, since it is embedded directly in stores like Amazon and you can see the graphs right there. If you don’t have a computer in front of you, you can use their iOS and Android applications to find out if the price of a product has increased before Black Friday or not.

I have to buy a microwave for the house and I feel like this meme waiting for Black Friday: https://t.co/i14Tt2M1MO November 17, 2023 • 18:35

Using any of these, or all of them combined, They will never sneak you a false Black Friday discount again and you will know if you find a real bargain or a tremendous deception.